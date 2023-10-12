Easton Man Killed In Pond Crash Remembered For Love Of Cars, Family, Friends

Easton resident Jesus Roman III, age 35, died on Sunday, Oct. 8 when the Jeep he was in crashed into a pond, killing Roman and Amy L. Rockwell, age 45, of Newtown, said Easton Police Chief Richard Doyle.

A GoFundMe, organized by family member Jamie Smith, said Roman was the "glue that held" the family together.

"We are raising money for my mother and father-in-law to help them through one of the hardest times that any human could have to go through, the loss of their son. Any donations are greatly appreciated," Smith said.

According to Doyle, Roman died when the Jeep was traveling west on Route 59 when it crossed over the double yellow line crossing the driveway to Christ Church and at one point became airborne before coming to final rest on its driver's side in the pond just outside of the church property and parallel to Route 59.

Smith said Roman will forever be remembered for his deep passion for cars and classic vehicles, his love for fairs, and his cherished moments spent with friends and family.

"Jesus’s heart belonged to Puerto Rico, a place he held dear in his soul," Smith wrote. "His creative spirit shone through as he embarked on countless adventurous projects and built anything he could dream up. His enthusiasm and joy were infectious, and his smile could brighten even the darkest days."

Above all, Smith added, Roman treasured his family. He found his greatest happiness in the company of his sisters, Kelly and Brenda, as well as his cherished nieces and nephews: Kallie, Brianna, Wyatt, Dylan, and Owen.

"Roman's legacy is one of love, laughter, and boundless creativity. May his spirit continue to inspire us all," Smith said.

A visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son, Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe.

