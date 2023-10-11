New Update: IDs Released For Easton Man, Newtown Woman Found Dead

The two were found in the pond in Easton on Stepney Road near Church Road inside a 1995 Jeep Cherokee which was partially submerged in water and tipping to the driver's side.

During an investigation, Easton Police and Fire personnel found two occupants in the vehicle who were pronounced dead on the scene, said Easton Police Chief Richard Doyle.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to assist.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Jeep was traveling west on Route 59 when it crossed over the double yellow line crossing the driveway to Christ Church and at one point became airborne before coming to final rest on its driver's side in the pond just outside of the church property and parallel to Route 59, Doyle said.

There were no signs of braking during the collision sequence and was the only vehicle involved in the collision.

The vehicle did not strike any object other than grass and pond shrubbery and there were no signs of foul play, Doyle said.

A specific timeframe of the collision is unknown at this point but is expected to have occurred in the overnight hours.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jesus M. Roman, age 35, of Easton, and the passenger was identified as Amy L. Rockwell, age 45, of Newtown, Doyle said.

The cause and manner of death are under investigation pending results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

