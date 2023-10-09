2 Found Dead Inside Car In Easton

The incident occurred in Easton around 6:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 8, near Route 59 and Church Road.

Easton Police Chief Richard Doyle said officers responded to the area after receiving a report of a vehicle in a pond.

When officers and the Easton Fire Department arrived on the scene they found two people dead inside.

The Fairfield Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team was notified and responded to conduct the investigation.

The Trumbull Police Dive Team also responded to assist with evidence collection.

Route 59 was closed to traffic all morning and has since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notifications to family members.

