New Update: ID Released For Victim Of Trumbull Crash

A 42-year-old Fairfield County man has been identified as the victim of a fiery single-vehicle crash.

The collision occurred around 4:45 a.m., Wednesday, April 10, on Route 8, south of Exit 7.

According to Connecticut State Police, Antoni Marcos Rodrigues-Deoliveira, of Bridgeport, was driving southbound in the right lane when his 2014 Ford Econoline van drifted across both travel lanes, entered the grassy median, and struck the concrete bridge abutment for the White Plains Road overpass.

Following the impact, the van became fully engulfed in flames. Rodrigues-Deoliveirawas pronounced dead on the scene, state police said.

The Department of Transportation responded to the scene to inspect the overpass and reported no structural damages.

Next of kin notification was made to the deceased's wife, state police said.

Route 8, southbound, was closed for approximately four hours.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

