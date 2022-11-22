Suspect Nabbed After Shelton Store Robbery Through Multi-Agency Effort

Just hours after a man allegedly robbed a liquor store in Fairfield County at gunpoint, he was behind bars thanks to a multi-agency effort.

The incident took place in Fairfield County around 7:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 in Shelton.

Shelton Police were dispatched to Cleto’s Package Store, located at 402 Howe Ave., for a report of an armed robbery, Lt. Robert Kozlowsky, of the Shelton Police said.

When officers arrived on the scene they were told that a white man approximately 40 to 50 years old entered the store and displayed an AR15-type rifle and demanded money, Kozlowsky said.

He then left the store with cash and items, Kozlowsky added.

Seymour Police responded to assist with a K9 track. Police and detectives were able to get video surveillance which identified the suspect’s vehicle. The information was sent to other law enforcement agencies.

Police agencies including Derby and New Haven immediately contacted Shelton Police with more information based on the video surveillance, Kozlowsky said.

Shelton Police said West Haven Police located the suspect vehicle at approximately 10 p.m. The vehicle and suspect were later located by the state police in Hartford at approximately 11 p.m.

Jose Balseiro, age 49, address unknown, was arrested and charged with robbery and larceny. Balseiro was additionally charged with violation of probation.

He was held on a $225,000 bond and will be arraigned on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Derby Court.

"The quick apprehension of the suspect was a result of several law enforcement agencies working together and sharing information with the goal to get this suspect swiftly into custody," Kozlowsky said.

