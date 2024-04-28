Shelton Man Sexually Assaults Neighbor Checking On Package, Police Say

The incident occurred in Shelton on Wednesday, April 24.

According to Det. Richard Bango of the Shelton Police, a 29-year-old woman, told police she went to the home of 76-year-old Dennis Barry, who lives next door to her, to check on a package.

Bango said while there, the woman claimed Barry inappropriately kissed her and fondled her breasts. She also claimed that he tried to get her to touch his genital area.

Barry was arrested and charged with sexual assault. He was released on a $2,500 bond, and as part of his release conditions, he was to have no contact with the female neighbor.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, April 29.

