Shelton Stabbing Suspect On Run

The incident occurred in Shelton at a home on Walnut Tree Hill Road around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23.

According to Lt. Robert Kozlowsky of the Shelton Police, officers, and EMS responded and found a 35-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound to the leg.

The initial investigation revealed that the suspect and two women were hanging out at the residence. An argument broke out between the man and the victim, Kozlowsky said.

The man then physically assaulted and strangled the victim before grabbing a knife and stabbing her, he added.

The suspect, who was not identified, then left the area in a vehicle.

Kozlowsky said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the assault and was evaluated by EMS at the scene. Two teenagers were also at the home but were not harmed.

Police also determined that one of the teenagers was trying to call 911 to report the incident, but the other woman on the scene was trying to get the phone and prevent the call to the police, Kozlowsky said.

The woman, 33-year-old Sarah Graf of Shelton, was arrested and charged with interfering with an emergency call.

Graf was released on a $1,000 bond.

The incident is still under investigation by the Shelton Police Detective Division.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Shelton and receive free news updates.