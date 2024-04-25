Christopher Graham, age 38, of Shelton, was captured on Wednesday, April 24, for the incident on Tuesday, April 23, at a Walnut Tree Hill Road home.

According to Det. Christopher Nugent of the Shelton Police, officers, and EMS were called to the home for a report of a stabbing and assault of a 35-year-old woman.

The initial investigation revealed that Graham and two women were hanging out at the residence. An argument took place between Graham and the victim during which he physically assaulted and strangled the woman, Nugent said.

Nugent said Graham then got a knife and stabbed the woman before getting in a car and leaving the scene.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the assault and was evaluated by EMS at the scene. Two juveniles were also at the home but were not harmed, he added.

Police also determined that one of the teenagers was trying to call 911 to report the incident, but the other woman on the scene was trying to get the phone and prevent the call to the police, Nugent said.

The woman, 33-year-old Sarah Graf of Shelton, was arrested and charged with interfering with an emergency call. Graf was released on a $1,000 bond.

Nugent said a follow-up investigation identified Graham as the suspect in this incident.

He was arrested and charged with:

Assault

Strangulation

Reckless endangerment

Risk of injury

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Disorderly conduct

He was held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, April 25.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Shelton and receive free news updates.