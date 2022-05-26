Man Charged For Bank Robbery In Shelton, Remains Suspect In Several Others

A Fairfield County man has been charged with the robbery of a Chase Bank and is a suspect in several other robberies.

Ramion Baker, age 41, of Bridgeport was arrested on Wednesday, May 25, in connection to a 2021 Chase Bank robbery in Shelton, said Det. Richard Bango, of the Shelton Police.

On Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, the Chase Bank located at 675 Bridgeport Ave., in Shelton was robbed by a masked man that handed the teller a note demanding cash, Bango said.

Stratford and Waterford experienced similar Chase Bank robberies in the same time frame and Baker was identified as a suspect, he added.

Baker was charged with robbery and larceny and held on a $120,000 bond.

