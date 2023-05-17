Fast-Moving Norwalk Fire: 7 Rescued With Ladders From 2nd Floor, Others Down Staircases

The blaze broke out in Norwalk around 5:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 16 at 92 Cedar St.

According to Steve Shay, Deputy Fire Chief of the Norwalk Fire Department, the fire started on the first floor of the two-building, 48-apartment residence for seniors.

"The fire started in one of the first-floor apartments and quickly spread to the hallway siding which caused a very heavy smoke condition in all apartments on the first and second floors," Shay said.

There were many elderly occupants that needed to be rescued from their apartments. Approximately seven occupants were removed on ladders from second-floor windows, the chief said.

Others were rescued using interior stairways, officials said.

The first engine company stretched a line to control the fire, while all other companies quickly searched each apartment and removed occupants, there were also several pets rescued.

Police also helped with banging on doors to alert occupants. EMS was on the scene treating any victims.

Two occupants were transported to the hospital, Shay said. Other occupants were treated and released.

The building has been posted unfit for occupancy, he added.

The Red Cross is providing housing and other needed items for those displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

