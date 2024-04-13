The Pompano in Norwalk opened in early March at 16 North Main St., the former home of Evarito's, a Mexican-inspired restaurant with a rooftop bar owned by Christian Burns. Burns's restaurant credits include The Ginger Man in Greenwich and the former Cask Republic, beer taverns throughout Fairfield and New Haven counties.

“The allure for me has always been this amazing location in the heart of SoNo and the space (100+ seating capacity) that offers a variety of layers to one’s dining experience, “says Burns of the restaurant’s high-ceiling main floor and its rooftop bar/restaurant."

The Pompano’s decor and the menu are designed to bring a slice of South Florida's coastal charm to the Northeast, and the menu reflects that feel.

Executive Chef Franz Fruhmann, who comes to The Pompano from Bouley and Raoul's in New York City and The Dressing Room in Westport, is at the kitchen's helm.

Menu highlights start with Bluefin Tuna Tartare with tomato concassé, avocado mousse, and soy, Caviar Service with classic accompaniments, a Warm Crab and Asparagus Salad, and a Wood-Grilled Caesar with croutons and grana padano snow.

Made-to-order sushi is prepared at The Pompano sushi bar, in addition to lobster rolls, every which way.

The Pompano’s “Simple Market Fish” section offers any market fish to be wood-grilled or sautéed, plus two side dishes of their choice.

Carnivorous offerings include a wood-fired 14oz prime strip and roast chicken.

Creative cocktails, local craft brews, a curated wine list, plus house-made desserts complement the dining experience.

Another highlight is the rooftop area, which offers views of the surrounding coastal community, Long Island Sound, and its local harbors.

For hours, reservations, and information, call 203-939-1620.

