West Hartford Among Best Places To Live In US, According To New Rankings

According to Niche's 2024 Best Places To Live in America, the town of West Hartford is the best locale to call home in the state and ranks No. 159 in the entire nation.

Factors used by the organization to determine its rankings include Public Schools, Crime and Safety, Housing, Nightlife, Good for Families, and Diversity.

West Hartford's high ranking was attributed to the town offering "a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks," according to Niche. The 64,000-population town also offers highly rated public schools and a "dense suburban feel," Niche noted.

After West Hartford, the top ten places to live in Connecticut according to Niche include:

Weatogue, a suburb of Hartford;

Glastonbury Center in Hartford County;

Old Greenwich in Fairfield County;

Avon in Hartford County;

Simsbury in Hartford County;

Cos Cob in Fairfield County;

Westport in Fairfield County;

Riverside in Fairfield County;

Glastonbury in Hartford County;

Farmington in Hartford County.

Click here to view the full Niche 2024 Best Places To Live In Connecticut list.

