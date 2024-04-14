The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, April 13, on the westbound side in Hartford.

A 2012 Honda Pilot EXL was driving near the entrance ramp to I-91 when officials say it hit a pedestrian before stopping in the left lane.

The pedestrian, identified as Litchfield County resident Raphael Rodriguez, of Torrington, suffered severe life-threatening injuries and was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, where he was pronounced dead, according to Connecticut State Police.

The driver of the Pilot, a 33-year-old Tolland County woman from the town of Vernon, was transported to Hartford Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

