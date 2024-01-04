Here Are Brand-New Snowfall Projections As Major Winter Storm Nears Northeast

The time frame for the massive Nor'easter is from late in the day Saturday, Jan. 6 into Sunday, Jan. 7, according to the National Weather Service.

In the image above from AccuWeather.com released Thursday afternoon, Jan. 4, a widespread 3 to 12 inches is expected for areas shown in the shaded areas with more than a foot of accumulation in the spots in the darkest shade of blue.

Less snowfall is expected along the coast, where there will be a mix of snow and sleet with projected snowfall of between 1 and 3 inches.

With potentially damaging winds at times from the storm, power outages are possible, including farther south where there will be little snow accumulation, including New York City and Long Island.

It will be colder on Friday, Jan. 5 with a high in the mid-30s and wind-chill values in the teens and 20s.

Clouds will increase on Saturday in advance of the storm's arrival. The high temperature will be in the mid-30s.

According to current models, most of the snowfall will be between late Saturday night into Sunday morning and should wind down Sunday afternoon.

"Travel conditions can rapidly deteriorate throughout Saturday and Saturday night as snow and ice spread across the region," AccuWeather.com says.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

