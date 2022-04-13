COVID-19: State Treasurer Latest Top CT Official To Test Positive

Another top official in Connecticut has contracted COVID-19, officials announced.

Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden announced that he has tested positive for the virus after taking a rapid self-test and then receiving a PCR test to confirm the COVID-19 diagnosis.

Wooden becomes the third state official to test positive, joining both Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, all in the past week.

According to his office, Wooden has experienced mild symptoms and is currently resting at home. He is expected to isolate for the next five days before being re-tested and potentially returning to work.

Wooden - who recently announced he will not be seeking re-election - is fully vaccinated and received his booster shot, officials noted. In a statement, he encouraged Connecticut residents to get vaccinated and boosted if they haven't already done so “to protect themselves and others.”

