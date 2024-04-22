CT Gas Prices Jump 20 Cents In Week: Here Are Most Expensive Areas

A gallon of self-service regular gas in Connecticut is currently averaging $3.70, up 20 cents from the week before, AAA Northeast officials said on Monday, April 22.

The new average is also 28 cents more expensive than prices in March, officials added, attributing the rapid rise to a switchover to summer blend fuel.

Here are the current average prices of a regular gallon of gas in Connecticut's six largest metropolitan regions, according to AAA:

Greater Bridgeport: $3.75;

Lower Fairfield County: $3.74;

Greater Hartford: $3.68;

New Haven/Meriden: $3.68;

New London/Norwich: $3.68;

Windham: $3.74.

Connecticut is now in 14th place for highest gas prices in the country, according to AAA.

Despite the increases, AAA officials said other factors such as softening gas demand, falling oil prices, and decreased gas inventory could prevent more rapid price rises in the future.

"Drivers might be seeing red at the gas pump this week, but there are signs that the pace of price increases could ease," said AAA Northeast Managing Director of Public and Government Affairs Alec Slatky.

Slatky continued, "It’s not unusual to see a lull in demand between the end of spring breaks and Memorial Day. Regional gasoline inventories are ahead of last year’s levels – and growing. And oil prices, which had been climbing since the start of the year, fell sharply last week after markets digested the latest developments in the Middle East and lackluster demand figures from China, the world’s largest oil importer.”

