COVID-19: CT Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz Tests Positive Just Days After Lamont Becomes Infected

Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz announced she has tested positive for COVID-19 days after Gov. Ned Lamont announced he has become infected with the virus.

Bysiewicz said in the announcement on Monday, April 11, that she feels well and is not experiencing symptoms.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19," Bysiewicz said. "Thanks to the vaccine and booster shot, I’m asymptomatic and feel well. Throughout the coming week, I will follow CDC guidance and isolate by working from home. If you aren’t vaccinated or boosted yet, please go get your shot today!"

Lamont tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, April 7.

