COVID-19: Lamont Tests Positive

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lamont said he received his positive test on Thursday, April 7, and that he was not experiencing symptoms.

"I wanted you to hear straight from me that I tested positive for COVID-19 today," Lamont tweeted. "I feel good and I’m not experiencing any symptoms. We’ve done contact tracing to let people know. Thankfully I’m double boosted and I encourage everyone to get your vaccine and boosters if eligible."

Lamont added that he will be in isolation for the next few days, and will continue to work from home.

The news comes the same day a representative for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition, more than a dozen attendees of the Gridiron Dinner in Washington, DC, over the weekend have also tested positive for the virus, including United States Attorney General Merrick Garland.

