Breaking News: Here's How Much Rain To Expect As Remnants Of Delta Bring Downpours, Gusty Winds To Region
Police & Fire

Officer Jumps Guardrail To Avoid Alleged Drunk Driver

Kristin Palpini
Andrew Duffy Photo Credit: CT State Police
Jamar Jones Photo Credit: CT State Police

Police were caught up between two allegedly drunk drivers on Route 9 Sunday, Oct. 11, as one drove the wrong way down the highway and the other almost ran over a state trooper.

Connecticut State Police Hartford barracks received calls on Sunday around 4 a.m. about a driver headed north in southbound lanes near the Crowell/Berlin Exit 22, police said.

Police found their suspect when the driver was allegedly barreling toward officers at a high rate of speed. Officers were able to get the vehicle to stop without incident, police said.

While police were dealing with the situation, another motorist was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed, flying by the officers and coming so close to one, he had to leap over a guardrail to avoid being hit, police said. The vehicle then slammed into the back of a trooper’s cruiser, police said.

Police arrested the drivers in both incidents.

Andrew Duffy, 55, of Cromwell - who allegedly drove the wrong way down a one-way highway - was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and /or drugs, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway, police said. Duffy is out on a $5,000 bail and is expected to face the charges in court in January.

Jamar Jones, 28, of New Haven - who allegedly crashed into the trooper’s vehicle - was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, reckless driving within a construction zone, failure to maintain a lane within a construction zone, first-degree reckless endangerment, failure to renew a registration, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, police said. Jones was released on $5,000 bail and will be back in court in December. 

