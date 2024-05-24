Hartford County resident Janiya N. Bradford, 26, of Manchester, turned herself in to police on Thursday, May 16, for the April 22 incident in South Windsor.

According to Sgt. Mark Cleverdon of the South Windsor Police, an investigation found that Bradford abandoned her dog and secured his collar to a large tree branch off a walking path at the Neiderwerfer Wildlife Sanctuary.

The dog, named Kobe, a male pit bull, was found by someone walking in the area. The person heard the dog barking in distress, found him hooked to the tree, and called the police.

Once rescued, hundreds of offers to adopt Kobe came into the animal rescue, caring for him.

Cleverdon said Bradford was charged with cruelty to animals and tethering a dog to a stationary object.

She was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond. Bradford is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, June 5.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.