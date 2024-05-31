Arrest Made In Trooper's Hit-Run Death In Southington

The incident occurred in Hartford County around 2:30 p.m., Thursday, May 30, on I-84 in Southington.

According to the Connecticut State Police, Alex Oyola-Sanchez, age 44, of Hartford, was charged with manslaughter/motor vehicle, among other charges, moments after the fatal crash when his vehicle sustained a tire failure on I-84 in Farmington. He is being held on a $5 million bond.

State Police said the crash occurred when Pelletier, age 34, of Middletown, in Middlesex County, was talking with the driver of a Nissan Versa at the left front window when he was struck by an eastbound Chevrolet C1500 driven by Oyola-Sanchez. The trooper's vehicle was also hit, as was the Versa.

Oyola-Sanchez continued eastbound without stopping, evading the scene until his tire failed, state police said.

Pelletier became a Trooper in 2015 as a member of the 125th Training Troop. He served nine years primarily on patrol out of Troop H-Hartford.

Pelletier was a member of the Tactical Team with the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit and was a K9 handler.

He previously served the state of Connecticut with the Department of Corrections and later moved on to fulfill his dream of becoming a State Trooper, the department said.

"TFC Pelletier was a highly caring & conscientious Trooper, father, husband, son, and friend to all who knew him," the department said. "TFC Pelletier served the citizens of the state of Connecticut with the utmost dedication, pride, and professionalism and was a shining example of America’s First & Finest. The state of Connecticut has suffered a tremendous loss, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten."

Fellow troopers will escort Pelletier from Farmington's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner around noon, Friday, May 31, to Della Vecchia Funeral Home, 211 N Main St., in Southington.

The route will be Route 4 to I-84 West to exit 32 to Queen Street in Southington. All parties interested in witnessing the escort procession are asked to do so from a safe location clear of the roadway.

