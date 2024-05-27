Bradley Airport Worker Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Co-Worker

At about 8:20 a.m. Friday, May 24, Connecticut State Police say troopers assigned to Troop H at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks were contacted by a female airport employee who wished to report a fellow employee who was engaging in sexually harassing behavior toward her.

Investigating troopers met with the woman who stated that on Friday morning, during the course of her duties, she was approached by an airport employee, identified as Ryan Gordon, age 41, of East Hartford.

According to the woman, during their interactions, Gordon engaged in unwanted touching of a sexual nature, police said.

The woman, who said that she pulled away from Gordon and returned to her work, went on to add that a short time later, Gordon approached her again and began making sexually suggestive comments and in response, the woman left the area, according to police.

Shortly afterward, the complainant contacted her supervisor, who was not in the immediate area, and reported Gordon’s actions.

According to the complainant, the supervisor indicated that they would respond to speak with her regarding the incident.

Prior to the arrival of the supervisor, the woman alleged that Gordon approached her again and made suggestive comments and engaged in unwanted touching of a sexual nature, said police.

The woman said she pulled away from Gordon, left the area and located her supervisor, who advised Bradley Airport Operations of the incident.

Investigating troopers reviewed security camera footage depicting the area where the alleged incidents occurred and determined that the footage corroborated the woman’s account of the incident.

A copy of the security camera footage was then processed as evidence in the investigation.

Based upon the information obtained and evidence examined during this investigation, Gordon was taken into custody and transported to Troop H, where he was processed and charged with fourth-degree sexual assault.

Gordon was later released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Hartford Superior Court, on Friday, June 14.

