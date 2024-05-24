The incident occurred in Hartford County around 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, in Windsor Locks.

According to Lt. Paul Cherniack of the Windsor Locks Police, the two officers, one a case manager, were checking on Erica Verona, age 22, of Windsor Locks, who has a long history of aggressive behavior.

The officers were speaking with Verona outside when she abruptly moved to her vehicle parked in the driveway, claiming she was “getting her vape pen."

Worried for her wellbeing, the officers followed concerned about the possibility that she was reaching for a weapon, Cherniack said.

Chernicack said one officer reached inside the vehicle in an attempt to shut it off when Verona allegedly struck the officer in the forehead with the vape pen, causing a bleeding laceration.

The second officer saw that she was attempting to put the car in gear when Verona reversed and accelerated at a high rate of speed, striking both officers with the side door, Chernicack said.

A third officer arrived and provided medical attention until EMS arrived, Chernicack said. Both officers were transported to Hartford Hospital, where they were treated for lacerations and bruises and released.

An "All-Points Bulletin" was relayed to all area police departments. Enfield police located Verona in a CVS parking lot in Enfield and she was taken into custody without incident, police said.

She was charged with:

Assault on a police officer (2 counts),

Reckless endangerment

Interfering with a police officer (2 counts)

Breach of peace

Verona was being held on a $350,000 surety bond.

