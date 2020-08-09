Nonprofit Director Stole Nearly $100K From Taxpayers Gets Jail Time

The executive director of a local economic development nonprofit will be doing jail time for stealing taxpayer money from his own organization.

Former executive director of the Enfield Community Development Corporation (ECDC) Darrin Lamore, 49, of Enfield, took nearly $100,000 from the nonprofit, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Connecticut.

Lamore has been sentenced to five months in prison, plus five months of in-home confinement for stealing government funds.

Community Development Corporations are responsible for doling out federal grant dollars in their communities to improve the local economy, help low- to moderate-income home-buyers and small businesses, and to clean-up polluted areas for redevelopment.

Lamore augmented his salary from June 20212 through October 2015 with federal grant money, according to court documents. He also falsified invoices from vendors to gain reimbursement from the state for services he never contracted for in the first place.

All together, Lamore stole $97,854 through his scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

In 2018, Lamore was arrested and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft from a program receiving federal funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. He was released on a $25,000 bond and is required to report to prison on Jan 5, 2021.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.