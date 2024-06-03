A Few Clouds 82°

SHARE

Canton Business Owner Shoots, Kills Bear In Self-Defense

A Connecticut business owner who was cleaning up trash from around a garbage dumpster shot and killed a bear that approached him.

A large male black bear was shot and killed by a business owner who was approached by the animal as he cleaned up trash from around a dumpster the bear had been eating from.&nbsp;

A large male black bear was shot and killed by a business owner who was approached by the animal as he cleaned up trash from around a dumpster the bear had been eating from. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash.com/Bruce Warrington
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in Hartford County early Monday, June 3, in Canton.

Paul Copleman, spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said the bear, an adult male, had gotten into the "unsecured" dumpster.

The business owner, who was not named, was cleaning up the mess when the bear returned. 

Copleman said wildlife personnel and EnConn police responded to the scene. 

He did not release details regarding the shooting of the bear but did confirm the business owner shot and killed the bear as it approached.

"The incident is under investigation at this time," Copleman said.

DEEP says dumpsters should be secured with a reinforced plastic lid and must have a bear-resistant lock bar. Metal clips also help ensure the dumpsters.

Homeowners should also have bear-resistant garbage cans with locking lids. 

There is no word on whether the business owner was injured. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE