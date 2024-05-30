New Update: Trooper ID’d As Victim In Southington I-84 Crash

The victim of a serious I-84 crash has been identified as a Connecticut State Police trooper.

Aaron Pelletier has been announced as the victim of a Thursday, May 30 hit-and-run crash on I-84 in the Hartford County town of Southington, his Connecticut State Police colleagues announced.

Pelletier, who served in Troop H of Hartford, pulled over a car near Exit 31 just after 2:30 p.m. for a traffic stop.

Pelletier's place of residence and age have not yet been released.

After he had stepped outside of his cruiser, he was hit by a passing vehicle, which continued driving.

Pelletier was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who struck the officer was located a short time after the crash and is currently in custody. Police have not released the suspect’s name.

Pelletier, a nine-year veteran of the Connecticut State Police, was remembered as someone who “served the citizens of Connecticut with an unwavering sense of dedication, pride, and professionalism, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Original story:

Authorities have closed down both lanes of I-84 following a serious crash.

The Hartford County incident happened just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 30 in Southington, Connecticut State Police said.

Described as “serious,” the incident occurred on the eastbound I-84 near exit 31.

Both the east- and westbound lanes will remain closed for an indeterminate amount of time while the crash is being investigated.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to find an alternate route in the meantime.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

