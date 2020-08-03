CT Naval Tech Going To Prison For Sexually Assaulting A Minor He Met On Grindr

A Naval technician has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for sexually assaulting a minor child he met on the dating app Grindr.

The assault took place at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton.

Chazzman K. Chung, 29, of Groton, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of sexual abuse of a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Connecticut. On Monday, Aug. 3, Chung was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

On Dec. 19, 2018, Chung picked up the 13-year-old victim at his residence and drove to the Naval base. The boy had feigned illness to stay home from school, according to court documents. In the barracks, Chung engaged in illegal sexual activity with the victim, the Attorney’s Office said.

The victim’s dating profile said he was 18 years old, but he told Chung he was actually 14, according to court documents.

Chung was arrested on April 9, 2019.

Following his sentencing on Aug. 3, Chung is out on $25,000 bond and is expected to report to prison in 90 days.

