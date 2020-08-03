Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Police & Fire

CT Naval Tech Going To Prison For Sexually Assaulting A Minor He Met On Grindr

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
A Naval technician has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for sexually assaulting a minor child he met on the dating app Grindr.
A Naval technician has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for sexually assaulting a minor child he met on the dating app Grindr. Photo Credit: CT State Police

A Naval technician has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for sexually assaulting a minor child he met on the dating app Grindr.

The assault took place at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton.

Chazzman K. Chung, 29, of Groton, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of sexual abuse of a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Connecticut. On Monday, Aug. 3, Chung was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

On Dec. 19, 2018, Chung picked up the 13-year-old victim at his residence and drove to the Naval base. The boy had feigned illness to stay home from school, according to court documents. In the barracks, Chung engaged in illegal sexual activity with the victim, the Attorney’s Office said.

The victim’s dating profile said he was 18 years old, but he told Chung he was actually 14, according to court documents.

Chung was arrested on April 9, 2019.

Following his sentencing on Aug. 3, Chung is out on $25,000 bond and is expected to report to prison in 90 days.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.