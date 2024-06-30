Potent Storm Knocks Out Power In Connecticut: Breakdown By County

At around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, a total of around 2,400 customers in Connecticut are without electricity, according to poweroutage.us.
Here's a breakdown by counties:
- Tolland - 623
- Hartford - 436
- Middlesex - 345
- Litchfield - 312
- New London - 233
- Windham - 202
- New Haven - 105
- Fairfield - 103
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for the entire region from around midday to 7 p.m. Sunday.
