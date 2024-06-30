Mostly Cloudy 73°

Potent Storm Knocks Out Power In Connecticut: Breakdown By County

Thousands are without power after a severe storm swept through the Northeast.

A radar image of the region at around 7 p.m. Sunday June 30.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
At around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, a total of around 2,400 customers in Connecticut are without electricity, according to poweroutage.us.

Here's a breakdown by counties:

  • Tolland - 623
  • Hartford - 436
  • Middlesex - 345
  • Litchfield - 312
  • New London - 233
  • Windham - 202
  • New Haven - 105
  • Fairfield - 103

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for the entire region from around midday to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

