2 Pedestrians Hit, 1 Killed In Bristol

Two pedestrians were hit, and one was killed by a vehicle at a busy Connecticut intersection. 

The area where the two pedestrians were hit. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Google Maps street view
The crash occurred in Hartford County in Bristol around 4:15 a.m., Monday, June 24, in the area of Pine Street (Route 72) and Emmett Street.

According to Lt. Patrick Krajewski of the Bristol Police, officers from the patrol division administered life-saving measures until EMS arrived on the scene to take over care.

Both pedestrians were transported to area hospitals, where one pedestrian died, Krajewski said. 

The victims are not being identified at this time, pending next-of-kin notifications.

The Bristol Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to investigate the crash. 

Krajewski said the initial investigation showed that an eastbound vehicle was traveling on Pine Street and struck the two pedestrians, who appeared to have been within the crosswalk area.

The driver, who was not injured, remained on the scene and is cooperating with police, he added.

Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Officer Katherine Verillo at 860-584-3031 or KatherineVerillo@BristolCT.gov.

