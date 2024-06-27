Fair 67°

Severe Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Connecticut

Tens of thousands are without power after a severe storm swept through the Northeast overnight.

 Photo Credit: Eversource
Joe Lombardi
At around 7;15 a.m. Thursday, June 27, a total of around 48,000 customers in Connecticut are without electricity, according to poweroutage.us.

Most of the outages are in Hartford and Litchfield counties, with a combined 33,808.

Here's a breakdown by counties in the state:

  • Hartford - 21,009
  • Litchfield - 12,799
  • Middlesex - 4,886
  • Windham - 4,099
  • Tolland - 2,300
  • Fairfield - 1,290
  • New Haven - 1,160
  • New London - 223

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

