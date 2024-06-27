Severe Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Connecticut

At around 7;15 a.m. Thursday, June 27, a total of around 48,000 customers in Connecticut are without electricity, according to poweroutage.us.
Most of the outages are in Hartford and Litchfield counties, with a combined 33,808.
Here's a breakdown by counties in the state:
- Hartford - 21,009
- Litchfield - 12,799
- Middlesex - 4,886
- Windham - 4,099
- Tolland - 2,300
- Fairfield - 1,290
- New Haven - 1,160
- New London - 223
Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.