Severe Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Connecticut

At around 7;15 a.m. Thursday, June 27, a total of around 48,000 customers in Connecticut are without electricity, according to poweroutage.us.

Most of the outages are in Hartford and Litchfield counties, with a combined 33,808.

Here's a breakdown by counties in the state:

Hartford - 21,009

Litchfield - 12,799

Middlesex - 4,886

Windham - 4,099

Tolland - 2,300

Fairfield - 1,290

New Haven - 1,160

New London - 223

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

