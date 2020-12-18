COVID-19: Week-To-Week Cases Drop In More Than 100 Connecticut Communities

While nearly all of Connecticut still contends with a surge in COVID-19, the number of reported infections went down from week-to-week in more than 100 communities.

Meaning, we've won a few recent battles, but not the war against COVID-19.

Some of the places that saw the biggest decline in total reported COVID-19 cases were Bridgeport, Waterbury, Danbury, Meriden, New Britain, New Haven, Hartford, and Fairfield.

The news comes from Connecticut’s most recent weekly update, released on Thursday, Dec. 17. The data was collected Nov. 29-Dec. 12.

Meanwhile, 49 communities saw an increase in reported cases from week-to-week. The communities that reported the largest increases were Wethersfield (117 more cases reported), Norwich, East Haven, Hamden, Southbury, and Coventry.

Outside of these communities, however, all cities and towns that reported more COVID-19 cases than the week before, increased their total incident counts by 10 or fewer cases.

For 9 communities there was no change in week-to-week COVID-19 case reporting.

In Hartford, the week-to-week case rate dropped by 3 percent (or 27 fewer cases were reported).

The following is a two-week snapshot of what’s happening in individual Connecticut communities. By comparing week-to-week changes major outbreaks can be identified and whether actions to stop the spread of COVID-19 are showing results.

GOING DOWN

Communities with populations over 20,000 people where the week-to-week change rate improved (that is, decreased) the most are Torrington, Shelton, Glastonbury. Bridgeport, and Greenwich. Below is the difference in the total number of cases reported week-to-week and, in bold, the week-to-week percentage change.

Torrington -69 -40.4

Shelton -64 - 36.0

Glastonbury -35 - 33.3

Bridgeport -301 -33.1

Greenwich -62 -32.1

GOING UP

Communities of 20,000 or more people where the week-to-week change rate got worse (that is, went up) are Wethersfield, Norwich, East Haven, Vernon, and Cheshire.

Below is the difference in the total number of cases reported week-to-week and, in bold, the week-to-week percentage change.

Wethersfield 117 104.5

Norwich 79 61.2

East Haven 22 20.0

Vernon 12 12.6

Cheshire 8 9.8

BIG CITIES

Here’s what’s happening in Connecticut’s largest cities:

Bridgeport -301 -33.1

New Haven -61 - 10.9

Stamford -140 -17.7

Hartford -27 -3.0

Waterbury -269 -26.7

Norwalk -49 -10.1

Danbury -194 -26.0

New Britain -85 -15.2

West Hartford -30 -13.3

Greenwich -62 -32.1

Fairfield -35 -17.8

Hamden 19 9.7

Bristol -33 - 10.8

Meriden -135 -28.0

Manchester -18 -7.0

West Haven -35 -16.0

Milford -19 -10.7

Stratford -56 -25.7

East Hartford -4 -1.0

Middletown 0 0.0

Didn't see your community? Check out Connecticut's COVID-19 Data Tracker for more information.

