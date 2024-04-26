Hartford County resident Jason Williamson of Windsor was found unresponsive in a vehicle in the area of 40 Plainfield Street in Hartford, suffering from a stab wound, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police.

Boisvert said Hartford firefighters applied attempted life-saving measures until the arrival of EMS. Williamson was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the stabbing happened between Keney Park and Plainfield Street.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Hartford Police Department tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

