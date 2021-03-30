COVID-19: Free Weekend Summer Bus Service To Start In CT

In an effort to help Connecticut residents recover financially from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the state would be providing free weekend busing over the summer.

On Tuesday, March 30, Lamont said that he is directing CTtransit to provide free, statewide bus service to all customers every weekend this summer beginning Memorial Day weekend and lasting through Labor Day.

According to the governor, offering free bus service on weekends through the summer will encourage Connecticut residents to visit locally owned small businesses and help the communities most heavily impacted by the pandemic.

“To help support our economic recovery from the pandemic, I want to make Connecticut’s many attractions and businesses reachable by as many of our residents as possible, and implementing free weekend bus service this summer – the busiest time of tourism season – will help facilitate that,” Lamont said.

Approximately 20 percent of residents in cities such as New Britain and Waterbury, and around 30 percent of residents in Hartford and New Haven do not own cars and rely on transit, among other transportation options, for mobility, according to the Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti.

“Our ability to attract weekend riders through a free weekend-ride program gives our state and our residents an additional boost towards returning to normal,” he said.

In addition to Saturdays and Sundays, the free service will also include the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 31; the observed Independence Day holiday on Monday, July 5; and the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 6.

