The storms arrived on Thursday morning, May 23, bringing heavy downpours, strong winds, and even hail to the state.

As of around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Eversource reported just over 2,200 outages, while United Illuminating reported 176.

South Norwalk Electric and Water also reported a little over a dozen outages.

Towns with the most outages include:

Danbury (627);

Griswold (887);

Sterling (140);

Voluntown (296);

Fairfield (148).

Once the storms leave the area, sunny weather is expected to return on Friday, May 24, with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.