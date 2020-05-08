Darien Scooter Thief Nabbed In Waterbury, Police Say

A 30-year-old man was nabbed for allegedly stealing two scooters from an area train station last year.

Demtrice Thompson was arrested on a warrant in Fairfield County for allegedly stealing the two vehicles from the Noroton Heights Train Station in Darien in September 2019, said Sgt. James Palmieri.

According to Palmieri, Darien police received two separate complaints that while locked a white Piaggio scooter and a Honda Ruckus scooter under the stairs on the westbound side of the station had been stolen.

Detectives following up on the case were able to develop a Thompson, of Waterbury, as a suspect and arrest warrants were sought, and granted in regards to the thefts.

On Thursday, April 30, the Waterbury Police contacted Darien Police to let them know they were holding Thompson on the warrants, Palmieri said.

He was brought to Darien and charged with two counts of third-degree larceny and two counts of conspiracy to larceny.

He was released on a promise to appear ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, June 22.

