Trio Nabbed For Car Burglaries At Whole Foods Market In Darien, Police Say

The incident occurred in Darien on Monday, April 22, around 4:30 p.m. at the Whole Foods Market at 150 Ledge Road.

According to Lt. T.J. Whyte of the Darien Police, officers responded to Whole Foods Market regarding a possible motor vehicle burglary in progress.

Whyte said officers were told that a man was attempting to open a vehicle's doors in the parking lot after exiting a black SUV.

Officers located the man and identified him as Andres Aldana, age 18, of Queens. Aldana gave police a fake name and denied looking into or attempting to open any vehicles.

A black SUV fitting the description of a vehicle possibly involved was driven by a woman who gave a fake name but was later identified as Andrea Chirivi Sarmiento, age 43, address unknown, who denied any knowledge of the incident, Whyte said.

Whyte said an SUV search revealed stolen items from two earlier burglaries at the Darien Trader Joe's and Aux Delices, also in Darien.

Aldana and Sarmiento were arrested, and during the booking process, officers received information regarding a third man, possibly involved in the criminal activity, who was reportedly in the downtown area.

The suspect, identified as Manuel Ruiz, age 43, of Queens, was also arrested.

Whyte said Aldana, Sarmiento, and Ruiz were involved in multiple incidents of motor vehicle burglary and criminal activity.

Aldana was charged with:

Two counts of burglary

Two counts of larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Interfering with officer

Sarmiento was charged with:

Interfering with officer

Falsify/license/marker plate

Operating a vehicle without a license

Two counts of burglary

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Operating unregistered vehicle

Ruiz was charged with:

Burglary

Conspiracy to commit burglary

Possession of burglar tools

Larceny

All three were held on a $100,000 and were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, April 23.

