Norwalk resident Christina Alicea, age 29, was charged on Sunday, April 21, on Post Road in Darien.

According to Darien Police Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, a Darien officer observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on Post Road that swerved to the right into the shoulder, striking the curb, and then was seen crossing over the double-yellow line.

When stopped, the officer reported he could smell alcohol on Alicea's breath and she later failed field sobriety tests, Skoumbros said.

Alicea submitted to breathalyzer testing, which measured her blood alcohol level at twice the legal limit at .2234. The legal limit is .08.

Alicea was processed for DUI and failure to drive right and released on a $50 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, May 6.

