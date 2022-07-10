24-Year-Old Facing Multiple Charges After Incident At Darien Residence

A 24-year-old Long Island man is facing several charges after police said he trespassed onto a Connecticut resident's property, breaking doors and throwing patio furniture.

Officers in Fairfield County responded to a report of trespassing at a home on Kensett Lane in Darien at about midnight on Sunday, July 3, according to the Darien Police Department.

An officer heard a man, later identified as Kyle Gallagher, of Northport, yelling in front of the garage, police reported.

Police said the complainant reported that she heard pounding sounds coming from the first floor, a Ring alert showing that the door had been opened, and she then saw Gallagher standing on the porch.

Gallagher said he was looking for his friend, and the complainant saw he had thrown patio furniture and broken the back doors, police said.

Authorities said Gallagher began ringing the doorbell at the front of the home after the homeowners told him to leave.

Officers reported that he appeared to be intoxicated and confused about his location, police said.

Police reported that Gallagher was charged with:

Criminal trespass

Third-degree criminal mischief

Breach of peace

He was released on 10 percent of $1,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Wednesday, July 13, police said.

