The first incident occurred on Monday, April 1, at the store at 436 Post Road in Darien.

According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police, a woman told officers she was shopping at Trader Joe's around 12:45 p.m. when she realized her wallet was missing from her purse after shopping in the store.

Skoumbros said the victim stated that before she could cancel her credit cards, she received a text alert from one of her cards about a fraudulent purchase at the Apple store in the SoNo Collection in Norwalk.

The woman said there was also an attempt to use another card at Nordstrom.

The second incident occurred Thursday, April 4, at the same store, Skoumbros said.

The second woman said she was shopping at Trader Joe's around 6 p.m. when she noticed her wallet was missing from her purse, police said.

She received an alert on her phone stating that a fraudulent charge had been made on one of her credit cards at the Apple Store at the SoNo Collection in Norwalk.

An investigation is ongoing into both incidents.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.