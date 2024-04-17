Sabrina Donnelly, age 42, of Darien, was arrested on Saturday, April 13, on Heights Road in Darien.

According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police officers were called to the parking lot on Heights Road after a bystander watched as Donnelly was "stumbling" to her vehicle and was having trouble opening the door.

A Darien officer stopped Donnelly as she left the parking lot and, while speaking with her, reported the smell of alcoholic beverage, Skoumbros said.

Donnelly submitted to field sobriety tests, Skoumbros said, which she did not perform to standard. She then refused to take a breathalyzer test.

She was charged with DUI and released on seven percent of her $100 bond and released.

Donnelly is due in court on Monday, April 29.

