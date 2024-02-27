Wrong-Way DUI Driver Admits To Having 'Tall Drinks' Before Crashing In Stafford County: Sheriff

A deputy on patrol shortly after midnight on Sunday morning was caught off guard when he spotted 64-year-old Stafford resident Scott Cartledge driving south in the northbound lanes of Garrisonville Road when he blew through a red light.

Suspecting the driver was possibly not sober, the deputy began to follow Cartledge and attempted to stop him, but not before he could, the driver lost control, swerved off the roadway near Quality Inn on Greenspring Drive and came to rest when his Honda hit a light pole in front of a sign promoting the hotel's breakfast buffet, which Cartledge did not get to enjoy.

According to the deputy, Cartledge had "clear signs of intoxication" and admitted to drinking three "tall" drinks at a nearby business.

"He would later agree with Deputy Stamm’s statement that he drank too much," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

It was also discovered the driver was wanted out of Stafford County for a pair of larcenies

Cartledge was arrested without further incident and charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .2, failure to drive on the right side of the road, failure to wear a seatbelt, and failure to obey a traffic light.

He was also served on the outstanding warrants and is being held on a $2,000 secured bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.