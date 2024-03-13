Wanted Woman Leads I-95 Pursuit Through Stafford: Sheriff

Deputy F.C. O’Neill spotted a vehicle whose owner, Tifini Garrison, 32, was was wanted out of Stafford County for a felony violation of a court order near the Red Roof Inn on Warrenton Road Monday, March 11 around 9:15 a.m., County Sheriff David Decatur said.

O’Neill followed the car as it entered onto northbound I-95 and activated his emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle, instead of pulling over, gained speed and merged onto I-95 initiating a pursuit.

As the suspect vehicle continued to gain speed and weave in and out of traffic, deputies prepared spike strips just after the 140-exit ramp. Instead, the suspect vehicle got off I-95 just before those spike strips and proceeded down Hospital Center Boulevard before turning south on Richmond Highway.

Deputy O’Neill, now joined by Sergeant L.A. Burgess, followed closely as the vehicle continued past Rappahannock Regional Jail and towards the Eskimo Hill Road intersection. With help from a quick acting Virginia State Trooper, a rolling road block was successfully performed resulting in the end of the pursuit.

Garrison said she eluded because she knew she was wanted. She was also found to be in possession of drugs. While she passed Rappahannock Regional Jail on her eluding attempt, she was promptly returned there where she was served on her outstanding warrant, and the newly obtained felony eluding charge. She was held without bond. Charges for possession of controlled substances are pending.

