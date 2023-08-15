Vehicle Vandal Smirks After Head-Butting Stafford Deputies, Assaulting Jail Staff: Sheriff

Cole Spicer, of Stafford, was identified as the vehicle vandal just shy of two weeks after the Aug. 2 spree, County Sheriff David Decatur said.

Residents of Leeland Station and Ridge Point woke up that morning to discover their vehicle tires slashed, and their vehicle windows damaged, or broken. Throughout the day, deputies responded to each and every victim to document the damages, as detectives worked on identifying the suspect.

The investigation led authorities right to Spicer, Decatur said.

Amidst his vandalizing spree, Spicer stole from 7-Eleven at 327 Deacon Road, and committed domestic assault and battery, police said. That night, deputies responded to his home to arrest him on those charges.

Spicer tired to flee; however, that did not go as planned for him and deputies were quickly able to get him into custody.

Spicer was transported to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed by Detective D.A. Flues. He once again attempted to flee and again had his plans foiled, authorities said.

Spicer's unruly behavior continued as he cursed at deputies, flipped over furniture, kicked, head butted, and bit deputies. He was charged with domestic assault and battery, property damage, shoplifting, two counts of fleeing from law enforcement, and two counts of assault on law enforcement. He was held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

As Detective Flues continued his investigation and consulted with the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Spicer decided he wanted more charges. On Aug. 7, Spicer assaulted jail staff, resulting in yet another charge.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, Detective Flues was able to obtain four felony destruction of property warrants for Spicer. He continues to be held without bond.

