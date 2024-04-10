James Corsa was crossing Patriot Highway in all-dark clothing when he was struck by a 2013 Dodge caravan heading south around 11:30 p.m., according to Major Troy Skebo of the county sheriff's office.

The area that Corsta was struck in was not in a crosswalk area and was not very well lit. He was taken to Mary Washington Hospital where he died.

The 61-year-old male driver from Connecticut was not injured and stayed on scene. The accident was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team and no charges will be filed.

Sheriff Roger Harris expresses his deepest condolences to the victims and families affected by this tragic incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.