DUI Driver Leads 118 MPH Pursuit Before Crashing On I-95 In Stafford: Sheriff

Shannon Beck is in custody after leading the I-95 police pursuit that ended in a crash into the highway barrier on Monday, Nov. 6, around 1:10 p.m., Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said.

Deputy M.A. Holub was heading north on I-95 near Warrenton Road in his marked patrol car when a Nissan Rogue, operated by Beck, sped past him on the shoulder, the sheriff said.

Holub activated his emergency equipment, but the Rogue refused to stop, accelerating to more than 118 mph and weaving through traffic, Decatur said.

Deputies tried to deploy a spike strip near the Courthouse Road exit, but were unsuccessful. As the pursuit reached the 142 mile-marker, Beck was forced to slow for traffic and deputies, who seized the opportunity to utilize a rolling road block.

Holub pulled even with the suspect and gently pushed the suspect vehicle against the concrete Jersey wall, as Deputy A.J. Layug blocked off the front and Deputy S.M. Craig covered the rear.

Beck was taken into custody without incident and charged with felony eluding, reckless driving by speed, reckless driving on the shoulder, no insurance and driving under the influence of drugs. She was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

