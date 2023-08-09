Speeding Motorcyclist, 19, Dead In Richmond Highway Crash With Box Truck: Sheriff

Fnu Sajid, of Stafford, was heading north on Richmond Highway at a high rate of speed when he struck a box truck turning left from the southbound side of the highway onto Eskimo Hill Road, Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said.

The crash happened around 12:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Sajid was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the box truck was uninjured and remained on scene. Neither driver had enough reaction time to avoid the accident.

The crash remains under investigation by Deputy W.J. Walker.

