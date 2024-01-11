Rising Waters Trap Homeless Woman Under Falmouth Bridge, Firefighters Make Challenging Save

The individual called 911 at the height of the storm, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, saying the waters were rising and they had nowhere to go, according to Brian J. Frankel, the assistant chief of Stafford County Fire and Rescue.

The department's water rescue team was deployed and successfully got the woman out from under the bridge.

"It was successful just a challenging rescue because it was the middle of the night and we couldn't see," Frankel said. "The amount of the debris coming down the river made the rescue very challenging for us."

The woman was taken to Mary Washington Hospital for evaluation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.