Reckless Driver Eluding Deputies Arrested Attempting To Check Into Motel: Stafford Sheriff

The 41-year-old Centreville man was driving recklessly on Saturday night, according to the sheriff's office, but when deputies attempted to stop his Toyota RAV4 near the intersection of Warrenton Road and Sanford Drive in South Stafford, he opted to instead speed away, launching the chase that ended curiously.

Investigators say that Garnett sped around the Comfort Suites before stopping at the back of the building. He then bailed out of the Toyota and attempted to make his great escape on foot.

Deputies established a canvas of the area, deployed drones and police K9s, but Garnett remained elusive for about three hours until the sergeant who attempted to initially stop him spotted him and he was arrested.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, Garnett "wet, muddy, tired, and scratched up from his late night run, attempted to rent a room at the nearby Super 8," leading to his arrest.

Garnett was charged with:

Eluding;

Obstruction;

Reckless driving;

Aggressive driving;

Drinking while driving;

Driving while revoked.

He's being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

