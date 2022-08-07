Venomous Snake Saved By Deputy After Its Capture In Stafford Home

A Stafford County Sheriff's deputy was being praised by local residents for saving a venomous snake that made its way into a local home.

Deputy E.M. Brooks carefully removed the snake, sparing its life, after it snuck into a garage of a townhouse in England Run Thursday, July 7.

Stafford residents took to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page to express their gratitude to Deputy Brooks for relocating and saving the snake, rather than killing it.

"Thank you so much for relocating vs. killing," one user wrote.

"Even venomous snakes serve a huge purpose in our ecosystem. This is a beautiful eastern copperhead. We need to remember that when we see snakes, that means they usually have a food source around. They are wonderful pest controllers. Thanks for saving his life, Dep. Brooks ."

