Two Teens Busted Attempting To Cover-Up Details Of Stafford County Hit-Run Crash, Sheriff Says

Two teens in Virginia tried to pull a fast one on members of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office who were investigating a hit-and-run crash in Stafford County on Thursday afternoon.

Stafford residents Lila Johnson and Jayden Dunn, both 19, were taken into custody and charged after the latter crashed into another vehicle while driving without a license and the former sought to cover it up.

At approximately 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, officers from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office were called to the intersection of Richmond Highway and bells Hill Road to investigate a reported hit-and-run crash.

Officials say that a driver was stopped at a red light in the intersection when the crash happened, which was witnessed by a passerby who was able to provide investigators with a description of the suspect vehicle and its license plate.

The vehicle was ultimately tracked to a residence on Paradise Court, at which point investigators spoke with Johnson, the registered owner of the vehicle who stated that she was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash, though refused to admit who was behind the wheel at the time.

While responding officers were taking Johnson into custody, a spokesperson from the sheriff's office said that Dunn intervened and admitted that he was actually the driver, though he fled because he didn’t have a valid license.

Dunn was charged with:

Felony hit-and-run;

Driving without a license;

Following too closely.

Johnson was cited for:

Allowing an unlicensed driver to use her vehicle;

Being a passenger and failing to report a hit-and-run;

No insurance.

Dunn was held on a $2,000 secured bond, and Johnson was released on an unsecured bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.